Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Analysts predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $14.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $14.40 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $64.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other Asure Software news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $138,605.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 538,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.