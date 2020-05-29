Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post sales of $49.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.27 million to $49.30 million. Alerus Finl Cp reported sales of $48.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $190.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $191.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $187.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Shares of ALRS opened at $18.56 on Friday. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

