$55.58 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $55.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.74 million. QCR posted sales of $55.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $219.20 million, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $229.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of QCR by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QCR by 4,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $473.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

