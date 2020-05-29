Brokerages Expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $93.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.51 million to $96.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $82.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $494.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $517.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.60 million, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $711.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $302,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $138,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.60 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

