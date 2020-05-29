$305.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post $305.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.60 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $534.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,476,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $4,212,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

