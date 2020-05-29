Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CACC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

CACC stock opened at $367.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $498.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.40 and its 200 day moving average is $384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.99, for a total value of $4,319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,697 shares of company stock worth $40,968,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,230.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

