$64.59 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce sales of $64.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.98 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $71.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $262.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.11 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $270.55 million, with estimates ranging from $242.69 million to $298.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after acquiring an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

