United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

UTHR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $124.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $2,996,686. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,654,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $19,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

