BidaskClub Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Buy

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBIV. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.39. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

