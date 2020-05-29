$5.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report sales of $5.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.02 million and the lowest is $2.25 million. Alimera Sciences posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $50.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $51.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.16 million, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 million.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.25. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

