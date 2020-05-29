Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $635.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.