WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.