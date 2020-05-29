Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,538,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,492,000. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

