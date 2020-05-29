Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.55 Million

Brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post $417.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.60 million. Entegris posted sales of $378.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ENTG stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.