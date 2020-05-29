$348.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $348.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the highest is $380.55 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $382.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.08 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

