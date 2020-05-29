American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will announce sales of $24.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. American National BankShares reported sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $98.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $102.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.74 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

