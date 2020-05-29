Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $159.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.91 million to $218.54 million. Zumiez posted sales of $212.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $949.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.18 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.62 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $635.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zumiez by 15.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

