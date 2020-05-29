World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.
Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
