World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

