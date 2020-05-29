SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has been trending very positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s analysis:

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $44.48 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.