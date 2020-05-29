Saputo (TSE:SAP) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TSE SAP opened at C$34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.64. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.08.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

