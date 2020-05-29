Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.88

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $16.31 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

