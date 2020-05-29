Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.