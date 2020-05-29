Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Getting Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) have been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a media sentiment score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LNVGF stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.