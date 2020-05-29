LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Receives News Impact Score of -2.90

News articles about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTM shares. HSBC raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

