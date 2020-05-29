Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Getting Extremely Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has been trending extremely positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a coverage optimism score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LNVGY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

