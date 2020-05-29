Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ranking:
- RackTop Systems Joins HPE Complete (storagereview.com)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.67 (americanbankingnews.com)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Argus (americanbankingnews.com)
- Enterprise Key Management Market Analysis by Global Size 2020: Company Overview with Top Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate till 2026 (marketwatch.com)
- Why Tech Investors Might Buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise (seekingalpha.com)
NYSE:HPE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.