Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ranking:

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

