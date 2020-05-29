EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
- easyJet flights: Airline to slash fleet size – what it means for your easyJet holidays (express.co.uk)
- Britain’s easyJet to axe up to 30per cent of staff (channelnewsasia.com)
- EasyJet Plans to Cut 30% of Workforce (msn.com)
- Rolls-Royce shares slump as hedge fund sells stake (finance.yahoo.com)
- Boozed-up easyJet passenger jailed for squeezing steward’s bum and calling him a ‘gay bloke’ (thesun.co.uk)
Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.
EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
