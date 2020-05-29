EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

