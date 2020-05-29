Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

