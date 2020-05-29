Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.04 on Friday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

