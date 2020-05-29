Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Activision Blizzard’s analysis:

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.