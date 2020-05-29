Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a daily sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

