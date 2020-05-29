Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,979 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 945% compared to the average daily volume of 285 call options.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tivity Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.