Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,380% compared to the average volume of 2,063 call options.

Shares of AXTA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 641,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.