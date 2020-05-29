Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $32.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 14,111,554 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

