Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $32.39. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 14,111,554 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.