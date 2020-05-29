Burlington Stores Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,332 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 413 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.61.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $213.42 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 834,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,167,000 after purchasing an additional 146,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,083,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

