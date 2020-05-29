AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receives News Impact Score of 2.50

News stories about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a coverage optimism score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of AirAsia Group Berhad to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of AIABF opened at $0.22 on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

