Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) has trended extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $322.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.97. Msci has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Msci will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

