Coherus Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 715 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 666,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after buying an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,316,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

