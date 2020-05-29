MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.20

Media stories about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a daily sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected MGM Resorts International’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

