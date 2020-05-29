Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $121.79 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 2579881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.38.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

