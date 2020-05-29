U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 8.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.46, 1,371,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 332% from the average session volume of 317,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $625,016.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,962.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,733.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,519 shares of company stock worth $66,319. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

