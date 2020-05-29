Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $615.00. The stock traded as high as $583.03 and last traded at $578.21, 7,869,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 492% from the average session volume of 1,329,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.89.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $452,174.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at $177,779,719.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.