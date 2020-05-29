Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.32, 940,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 996,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Specifically, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,884. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

