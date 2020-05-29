Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.79, approximately 1,621,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,480,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Specifically, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

