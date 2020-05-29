Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.83, 8,499,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 3,729,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $590,236.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.