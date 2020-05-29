Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.14, 3,651,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,439,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Specifically, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 875.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,986 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

