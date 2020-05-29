HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Down 12.3% After Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. HP traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.01, 50,073,099 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 265% from the average session volume of 13,716,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.