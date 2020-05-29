Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.55. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 5,270,300 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

