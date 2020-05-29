Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.30 to $19.30. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.62. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,805,600 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 162,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.