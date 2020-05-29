Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

KBR opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

